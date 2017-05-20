Shopping Local Helps You And Norton Businesses

BusinessMay 20, 2017

Shopping Local Helps You And Norton Businesses |  By NewsUSA According to consumer data from 2011, 87 percent of polled shoppers believe that small businesses are a critical component to economic health in the U.S. That…

NORTON POLICE SEARCH FOR ROBBERY SUSPECTS

PoliceMay 20, 2017

NORTON POLICE SEARCH FOR ROBBERY SUSPECTS     |  By Aaron Coleman Staff Writer Norton Police are searching for suspects said to be involved in a pair of violent takeover robberies at an internet cafe. The…

MEET SUMMIT COUNTY’S NEW PROBATION OFFICER

PoliceMay 20, 2017

MEET SUMMIT COUNTY'S NEW PROBATION OFFICER     |  By Aaron Coleman Staff Writer   SUMMIT COUNTY PROBATION KIOSK During the summer, Summit County implemented a program that helps low-risk offenders who are on probation finish…

Random Thoughts from Front Row Joe

SchoolMay 20, 2017

Random Thoughts from Front Row Joe |�?�?By Front Row Joe Samples WWE News: The Rock Jr. will be wrestling John Cena at Wrestlemania #29 on April 7, 2013 in New Jersey. Last year’s event was…

Norton Band Nationally Ranked!

SchoolMay 20, 2017

Norton Band Nationally Ranked! Norton High School Marching Band placed 3rd in the nation in class A and received the award for best visual performance in the nation in their class at the Bands of…

Norton is Planning a New Stadium

SchoolMay 20, 2017

Norton is Planning a New Stadium |  By Phil Canfora Publisher Ryan Shanor from Norton City Schools   Norton Schools Holds Informational Meeting on Stadium Project |  By Phil Canfora Publisher Norton City Schoold is holding informational…

Preventing Prescription Drug Abuse

UncategorizedMay 20, 2017

Preventing Prescription Drug Abuse |  By NewsUSA For teens, peer pressure or wanting to escape emotional stress can often lead to prescription drug experimentation, which in turn can lead to abuse, addiction and sometimes a drug…