Shopping Local Helps You And Norton Businesses | By NewsUSA According to consumer data from 2011, 87 percent of polled shoppers believe that small businesses are a critical component to economic health in the U.S. That…
When the economy nosedived, and companies had reason to be scared, a few businesses got resourceful. | By NewsUSA Low incomes and record job losses pushed consumers toward trends like buying in bulk…
NORTON POLICE SEARCH FOR ROBBERY SUSPECTS
NORTON POLICE SEARCH FOR ROBBERY SUSPECTS | By Aaron Coleman Staff Writer Norton Police are searching for suspects said to be involved in a pair of violent takeover robberies at an internet cafe. The…
MEET SUMMIT COUNTY’S NEW PROBATION OFFICER
MEET SUMMIT COUNTY'S NEW PROBATION OFFICER | By Aaron Coleman Staff Writer SUMMIT COUNTY PROBATION KIOSK During the summer, Summit County implemented a program that helps low-risk offenders who are on probation finish…
Random Thoughts from Front Row Joe |�?�?By Front Row Joe Samples WWE News: The Rock Jr. will be wrestling John Cena at Wrestlemania #29 on April 7, 2013 in New Jersey. Last year’s event was…
Norton Band Nationally Ranked!
Norton Band Nationally Ranked! Norton High School Marching Band placed 3rd in the nation in class A and received the award for best visual performance in the nation in their class at the Bands of…
Norton is Planning a New Stadium
Norton is Planning a New Stadium | By Phil Canfora Publisher Ryan Shanor from Norton City Schools Norton Schools Holds Informational Meeting on Stadium Project | By Phil Canfora Publisher Norton City Schoold is holding informational…
HOLY SMOKE and a reason to celebrate At Grace Church | By Phil Canfora Publisher Grace Church Norton Campus Sign I was in two churches Sunday where the celebrations of overcoming a major…
Norton girls basketball squad faces challenges with young group | By Kim Lakner Cn Staff Writer A team that lost to the Associated Press state champions less than a calendar year ago would seem to have…
Preventing Prescription Drug Abuse
Preventing Prescription Drug Abuse | By NewsUSA For teens, peer pressure or wanting to escape emotional stress can often lead to prescription drug experimentation, which in turn can lead to abuse, addiction and sometimes a drug…